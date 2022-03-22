Orlando Pirates seeking new coach to ‘manage egos’

Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates management are said to have held talks with co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids, and the pair have been told that their future with the club next season is not guaranteed.



According to an insider, Pirates are on the hunt for a top coach, who will be able to manage a Pirates squad that is “full of egos”.



It has been revealed that one of the reasons Pirates are not playing like a top side is differing views within the team by the people choosing the sides.



“Everyone is just playing for their own benefit. I no longer see anyone playing for the team. The guys are just full of egos, I don’t understand. They like to gossip among each other and they even talk against one another. So, that is the thing – they don’t really like each other, they just like pretending.



“The coaches have realised what is happening, but they can’t deal with it. But, anyway, that is another thing. I think that is why they want to let them go. Those guys can’t really control the team, they lack management skills, you just see it. There is no discipline within the squad and everyone is just doing as they want,” said a source.