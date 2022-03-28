Ex Chiefs star to smoke the peace pipe with Black Leopards?

Mgosi Squad

Phakaaathi has been informed that former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase is most likely to return to Black Leopards at the start of the next season, as the club are believed to be willing to set their differences aside and bring the 28-year-old midfielder on board.

“Stash”, as the player is affectionately known, made his name with Lidoda Duvha before moving to Limpopo rivals Baroka FC.

At the time, Leopards were not happy with the player’s decision to leave the club as they believed they made him who he is and he betrayed them.

“If you look at his career after he left Leopards, it went on a downward spiral because he did not receive blessings from the management. I am tempted to say he was cursed when stepped out of the door but now, the club are willing to welcome him back and give him a chance because things are not working out for him, he even warms the bench at Marumo Gallants,” said a source.