Pitso looking to rope Zwane in as his assistant

Pitso Mosimane is said to be considering bringing Arthur Zwane as his second assistant at Al Ahly, Phakaaathi has heard. Zwane is currently Stuart Baxter’s second assistant at Chiefs where there are rumours that they are not able to work well together.

There have been a few instances where Baxter is seen seeking Dillon Shepard’s advice and ignoring Zwane. A video of Baxter ignoring Arthur Zwane’s extended hand for a high 5 after they had scored the winner against Orlando Pirates recently fuelled the rumours of a split in the Amakhosi technical team.

A source has now claimed that Zwane could be on his way out of Naturena next season.

“Pitso has mentioned to him that he would like to have him come work with him in Egypt. He does not have a second assistant since Cavin (Johnson) left last season. I believe he is waiting on the Al Ahly management’s response to his request to bring in another assistant,” said the source.