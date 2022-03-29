Why Shabba won’t play in the GladAfrica league

Mgosi Squad

Word reaching the Mgosi team is that Siphiwe Tshabalala could return to top-flight football at the start of the new season as he is in talks with a Gauteng-based side. Tshabalala last turned out for AmaZulu last season but he decided to leave the club because of the lack of game time under former coach Benni McCarthy.

“It is no secret that Shaba does not want to retire just yet. He feels he still has a few years left and could go on for two or three seasons. Right now his management are working on a deal for him and it is likely that he will end up playing in Gauteng.

“He has had offers from GladAfrica Championship teams but he turned them down because as a brand, he wants to continue playing at the highest level which is the DStv Premiership,” said a source.