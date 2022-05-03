‘Golden-olden’ goalie Sandilands ready to hang up his boots?

Mgosi Squad

Wayne Sandilands has finally decided to hang up his boots at the end of the season, a source at Orlando Pirates has revealed. The 38-year-old goalkeeper has apparently been stalling calling time on his career for two years now because of a lack of goalkeepers at the Buccaneers.

Now, with Pirates having promoted Kopano Thuntsane, who is apparently happy to be a third-choice keeper, Sandilands will be ending his illustrious career, which has seen him also playing at Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and and Platinum Stars.

“He is old , very old and he wants to do some other things. It’s been way too long. He could have retired three years ago, but, there were problems in the goalkeeping department at the club. But now he is ready. Thuntsane is there and there is also Siya (Siyabonga Mpontshane).

“I don’t think a lot of people know that he is a pastor and he is a good role model to the youngsters. That is (also) why he has been kept at the club. The management loves him because of that, but he is leaving.

He was supposed to be given the goalkeeping coach’s role, but it doesn’t seem like it will happen,” said the source.