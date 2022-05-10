AmaZulu keen to hold on to their Bafana goalkeeper

Mgosi Squad

AmaZulu FC and Veli Mothwa are said to be on the verge of reaching an agreement to extend the shot-stopper’s contract with the club.



The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper’s contract is set to expire at the end of the current campaign.



The 31-year-old goalkeeper joined Usuthu in 2020, and has been excelling for the club, with his fine form between the sticks earning him a Bafana call-up.



Mothwa was one of the stars of the team in last season’s Usuthu squad, with the team usually known for fighting for relegation, ending up in a race for the DStv Premiership title.



They eventually finished in second place and went on to qualify for the Caf Champions League for the first time.



According to the source, Mothwa is happy to stick with Usuthu and calls the club a “perfect home” where they helped him grow as a keeper.



“The team has been focusing on the league, but obviously, there are other things that need to happen off the field like fixing player contracts and all of those administration issues. It was vital for the management to have a talk with Mothwa because his contract is ending and a player like him is important to the club,” said the insider.