Cash incentive for Baroka to avoid relegation

Players at Baroka FC are said to have been promised a huge sum of money should they avoid relegation.

Bakgaga are at the bottom of the DStv Premiership standings with 19 points going into the last two games of the season. Only two points separate the Limpopo-based outfit from TS Galaxy, who are currently safe in 14th spot with 21 points.

An insider says the promise of money is just a motivation for players not to give up, looking at the way the season has gone for the club ,and management hopes the players will deliver.

“To be fair to the players, they have been playing really well in the last few games and the management sees the commitment coming from them. So, they thought it would be best to just promise them money so that they can be more motivated to play and win the next two games,” said the insider.

“But we also know everything is not in our hands and we have to rely on other teams to do the job for us.”

Baroka’s next game is on Saturday at home to SuperSport United, while they finish the season on May 21 at Maritzburg United.