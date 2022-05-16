The oldies to be released by Sundowns as they bring in new players

Mgosi Squad

Sibusiso Vilakazi is rumoured to be among the top players that Mamelodi Sundowns are considering releasing at the end of the current campaign. A source has claimed that a number of players have reached the end of their circle at Masandawana and could be released including some who are fan favourites.

“Vila is unfortunately in that group of players who have reached the end of their circle. Sundowns sign players based on five-year circles. Some are allowed to go above the five year circle if the team still needs them.

“It is tricky to release them because you find that some of them are still popular among the supporters when they reach the end of their circle,” said a source.

Vila has been a consistent performer for Sundowns but has struggled with injuries over the past few years and recently came back from a long term layoff.

Other players who could join Vilakazi on the way out include Gift Motupa who has struggled to make the team since joining.