Royal AM waiting on Mhango before deciding on Letsoalo’s future

Royal AM may be open to the idea of letting their prized striker Victor Letsoalo go, but that depends on whether they are able to land Gabadinho Mhango, Phakaaathi has learned.



A source says talks are already ongoing between Mhango’s management and the Royal AM management over a possible move.



This comes after Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza allowed Mhango to look elsewhere and said he would release him if the price was right.



Mhango recently had his contract at Pirates renewed as the club exercised their one-year option in January.



“The thing is this transfer is complicated. It could end up with a straight swap – with Mhango going to Royal AM and Victor (Letsoalo) going to Pirates,” says the source.



“But there are other clubs who have made enquiries about Letsoalo and have made their lust over him quite obvious. We will see how it pans out, but Royal AM will release Victor only after they are assured of getting Mhango as a replacement.”