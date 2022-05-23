SuperSport to show anti-vaccine Mkhwanazi the door?

Mgosi Squad

Buhle Mkhwanazi will have to look for a new home as his current club, SuperSport United are ready to pull the plug on the former Bafana Bafana defender.

READ ALSO: Maritzburg favourites for Baroka’s Makume, Chiefs in the hunt too

Mkhwanazi joined Matsatsantsa A Pitori on a one-year deal with the option to renew, but his stay at the Pretoria-based side took a turn when he decided against taking a Covid-19 vaccination, which is a requirement for all Premier Soccer League players.

This forced the club to leave him out of the squad but continued paying his salary.

Having played eight games Mkhwanazi, SuperSport will not renew his contract, and chances are that the 32-year-old might not find a team any time soon if he stays unvaccinated, as this was the status when Phakaaathi inquired.