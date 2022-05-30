Chiefs favourites to land Mbule after Zwane’s appointment

Mgosi Squad

SuperSport United wantaway midfielder Sipho Mbule is once again linked to a move to Kaizer Chiefs.



With Arthur Zwane in charge as the new head coach, the 24-year-old’s camp is convinced more than ever that Amakhosi are the right destination for Matsatsantsa A Pitori’s star player.



Zwane is known for not shying away from giving youthful players a chance and as he rebuilds his squad in off-season.



Mbule’s chances of joining Chiefs may well be the best option ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns, where he will have to compete with the likes of Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino, Bradley Ralani and a few others.



“Sipho is a star player and we want to see him on the pitch every time if he is fit. We don’t think we would see much of him if he goes to the other team in Pretoria, but in football anything can happen. It is just a matter of time,” said a well-placed source in Mbule’s camp.