Ex-Pirates midfielder attracts interest from GladAfrica Championship

Mgosi Squad

Ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Roger Majafa has apparently attracted interests from a GladAfrica Championship team.



According to a source, there is also an opportunity for Majafa to go trial his luck in India.

Majafa, who has been playing in the lower leagues since his with TS Sporting, was recently on the books of ABC Motsepe League side Mucasa FC in Limpopo, but has since left the club.



Majafa is said to have impressed a lot of people during his short stint with Mucasa.



“There is this team from KwaZulu-Natal that wants him for next season, they are really serious about him because they believe he still has what it takes after seeing him play. So, I don’t know what he has decided to do because there is an opportunity for him to go to India,” said the informant.



“There is some guy who has been helping him go overseas, it’s just that Covid-19 made things difficult for him because he went to Turkey before Covid and he was supposed to go back, but could not do so due to travel restrictions. But, he still has what it takes and is eager to get back to playing competitive football at a high level. So, we will see what goes on because he is now back home and continues to train on his own.”