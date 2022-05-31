Are AmaZulu releasing 13 players to ease financial burden? 

Mgosi Squad

AmaZulu have confirmed through their president that they will be releasing 13 players from the current squad at the end of June.

Phakaaathi has heard that among those will be Zambian and former Orlando Pirates attacker Augustine Mulenga and former Kaizer Chiefs defender Philani Zulu.



A source has claimed that all those that will be released are high earners at the club and the management wants to cut down the salary bill.

“I think they overdid it when the new management came on and signed expensive players because they wanted immediate success and to show the supporters that they mean business.

ALSO READ: Ex-Pirates midfielder attracts interest from GladAfrica Championship

“But they have realised that when you are starting in football you are unlikely to make much money off it and it is draining them financially. They are surviving now because they have a few sponsors taking care of some of their expenses but they are struggling to keep up,” said the source. Some of the players will be put on the transfer list, he added.