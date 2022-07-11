Frustrated Pirates midfielder seeks loan move

Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates midfielder Collins Makgaka is said to have asked the club management for a possible loan move.



Makgaka is concerned about his lack of game time and the club constantly adding players, a source has revealed.

Having joined Pirates two years ago, the midfielder has failed to establish himself at the club, which has seen him spend most of his time on the sidelines.



According to the source, family and friends of the player have advised him to seek a loan move away from Pirates in order to get back his confidence.

“You know some players don’t really take this thing of not playing well and it is the case with Makgaka, he is not taking it well at all. He is always down and people close to him are really worried about him, that is why he has now asked for a loan. He wants to play and it has not happened since he joined Pirates. He was at his best when he joined the club [from Baroka FC] and you could see that he was enjoying what he was doing,” said the source close to the player.

“Playing for a big club like Pirates is something that one has to be grateful for, but what does it mean when you are not contributing anything to the team? You are not playing and all you do is train and help the guys who are regulars to be fit. I hope the club grants him his wish because it doesn’t seem like anything is going to change next season.”