Royal AM release Chiefs, Pirates target Letsoalo

It appears that it did not take Victor Letsoalo too long to decide on his future after he was released by Royal AM on Wednesday afternoon, with Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs set to be his next home.

A source told Mgosi Squad that Royal AM had released Letsoalo so he could join any of the two Soweto giants. But it has since emerged that he may have joined Kaitano Tembo’s Sekhukhune United instead.

“Letsolao has been released by Royal AM to talk to any club of his choice. His agent is set to sit with him and discuss where he wants to go.

“He has a lot of suitors with even Cape Town City in the mix. Chiefs and Pirates’ interest is long known.

“We will see in the next few days where he ends up,” said the source. If he were to join Pirates, Letsoalo would have some solid competition from the likes of Kwame Peprah, Zakhele Lepasa and Terrence Dzukamanja.

It is at Chiefs where Letsoalo would have an easier time getting into the team with the Naturena side only enlisting Ashely Du Preez up front so far.