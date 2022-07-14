Muwowo eager to fight for his place at Pirates

Mgosi Squad

Zambian international winger Austin Muwowo is said to be eager to prove himself and fight for his place at Orlando Pirates after last season on loan at Swallows FC.



ALSO READ: Banyana in good mood going ahead of Tunisia clash

Muwowo joined Pirates from Nkana FC in 2019. He was one of the top players at the club and there were lots of expectations when he joined Pirates, but the Zambian midfielder has so far failed to live up to those expectations.

The 25-year-old’s future with Pirates is uncertain, especially after making only made six appearances for the Birds last campaign.



Muwowo, however, remains positive that he can do the job at Bucs and just needs a fair chance.

“He was a super star back in Zambia, he is actually one of the gifted players to come out from there. But, things haven’t really worked out well for him since he came to South Africa. Look, he was sent out on loan, but still, things were bad for him. He did not play much and that makes it difficult for your team to assess you and believe that you will be able to fit in with them and do the job when you come back,” said the source.

“But, he is one person who is very positive and all he wants to do is to play football. He wants to remain at Pirates, he wants to prove himself. It is a pity that things don’t look good and I am not sure whether he will be sent out on loan or what is going to happen with him because at the moment no one is safe and they can be let go. Look at players like Linda Mntambo or Ntsikelelo Nyauza, no one really saw it coming. The management is discussing contracts with players, so there will be a decision made soon.”