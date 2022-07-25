Monare’s new Orlando Pirates deal revealed

Mgosi Squad

Thabang Monare is said to have been given a season long contract by Orlando Pirates after the club initially released him, an inside at the Buccaneers has revealed.



Monare was part of the players who were released by the Buccaneers with his contract having ended last month.



Apparently, Monare was released because the technical team wanted to trim the squad.

“We were all shocked when we saw that Monare is part of the players who were leaving the team, it was something that was unexpected, I don’t want to lie. I mean, we are talking about someone who was always playing last season and he was giving his all for the team. But, it happened that there were some talks in the management regarding the number of players in the squad. So, when they were speaking about releasing players Monare’s name was there because his contract was coming to an end,” said the source.

“It was very shocking. We were all shocked because this is someone who has been playing and his performance has been consistent. I really don’t know how they (technical team) decided that they would rather let him. But, it’s all in the past, they spoke with him and as much as he was also disappointed by the news, he just wants to continue his career at the club. He has signed a new contact now and all he has to do is just play football and forget about everything. He had a meeting with the management and they explained to him why they wanted to release him.”