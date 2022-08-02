Riveiro energising Pirates players

Mgosi Squad

There seems to be a lot of good energy around the Orlando Pirates camp and the players believe in their new coach Jose Riveiro (above) after his first few weeks with the club, a source has revealed.

According to the informant, the players look more motivated and determined to do well in next season’s DStv Premiership.

It is also said that Riveiro has brought a smile to his players because of his calmness and belief in them, which has made everyone at the club feel comfortable around him.

The Spanish coach has apparently told his players to feel free to talk to him whenever they don’t understand what he wants from them and where they should improve their game.

“You should see the guys at training, it’s all laughter and everyone just has a smile on their faces. It’s the energy that coach Riveiro and his technical team have brought. The fact that the players never struggled to understand him in his first days says a lot about him. He is a very good human being before being a coach. He knows the players’ mentality and he gets along with them so well,” said the source.

“I hope this is a sign of good things to come. I haven’t seen such a mood in a long time at Pirates, where every player is just happy to be part of the squad.”