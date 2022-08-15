Chiefs desperate to add new strikers

Mgosi Squad

Kaizer Chiefs’ search for a striker is said to have been intensified, with the club realising that they need at least two more additions to their attacking personnel. Currently, Amakhosi have Ashley Du Preez as an out and out striker. He was signed from Stellenbosch FC in June.

Du Preez was, however, unavailable for Chiefs’ game against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday due to injury. “His absence was felt in the team and they realise that they need to have cover in that position.



“Can you imagine if one between Khama (Billiat) and (Keagan) Dolly were to be unavailable?,” said the source.



Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane plays Dolly and Billiat as forwards alongside Du Preez and his team are very thin in that department. It has been reported that Chiefs have recalled one of the strikers they had on trial earlier. Burundian international Bonfis-Caleb Bimenyimana is the one reported to be on his way to Naturena and could be unveiled this week.



Chiefs also had former TS Galaxy striker Wayde Lekay on trial but he could not impress Zwane and his technical team.