Sundowns to make decision on ‘unhappy’ Erasmus

Mamelodi Sundowns are expected to make a decision on Kermit Erasmus, who is understood to no longer be happy with the club because of the lack of game time.



Since his arrival in 2020, Erasmus has lived in the shadow of Peter Shalulile, who has led Sundowns’ front line over the past two seasons.



Erasmus could go out on loan back to Cape Town City, who are currently struggling to score goals, according to a source.



“The case of Romeo (Erasmus) is not too complicated. He wants to play and coaches cannot guarantee him that,” a source told Mgosi Squad.



“There are a few clubs who have shown interest in the 32-year-old, but his heart is in the Mother City.”