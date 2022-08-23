Ex-Pirates winger stressed out due to no potential offers

Mgosi Squad

Former Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu FC winger Thabo Qalinge (right) is stressing about the lack of interest in him after parting ways with Usuthu in June.

The former Mpumalanga Black Aces player is said to be very worried because now without any income, things are going to be tough.



Qalinge has not been the luckiest player in the last few years, with the winger hopping from one team to another and not even spending more than a year in one place.



It is said the winger has been speaking to some people who have promised to make a plan for him, but nothing seems to be working out.



“I feel so sorry for him because I can see the pain in his eyes,” said a source close to the player.



“He is worried and stressed because at the moment he doesn’t have any income. He has some savings but that money is going to dry up. He looks after a lot of people and that means spending a lot of money, which would see him broke very quickly,” added the source.