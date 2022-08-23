Former Celtic defender Madidilane tipped for Lesotho top job

Mgosi Squad

James Madidilane has been invited to do the Caf A Licence in Lesotho where Phakaaathi has been told he might also be hired as a club coach.

ALSO READ: City considering legal action over Hugo Marques’ lies



The former Bloemfontein Celtic defender has been coaching at various teams in the ABC Motsepe League since his retirement.



He was at Bizana Pondo Chiefs last season and missed out on a place in the national playoffs by a whisker.



Madidilane also had a stint with Bantu FC in Lesotho in 2019.



“He made an impression there and he was hired as assistant coach for the national team at some point. But then politics blocked that move, as some complained that a coach of a league team cannot also work as an assistant coach in the national team,” said a source.



Madidilane has, however, been invited by an unnamed club in Lesotho, who said they would pay for his Caf A Licence course.



“We cannot name the team now because they might not want it known publicly as yet,” added the source.