Mthethwa an option as SuperSport look for Mokoena replacement

SuperSport United are toying with an idea to approach Stellenbosch FC for the services of Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

Gavin Hunt’s side were left thin in central midfield following the sale of Tebogo Mokoena and Sipho Mbule to SuperSport United.

Mokoena left SuperSport in January while Mbule followed him in June. A source has told Phakaaathi that Hunt had asked the team’s scouts to start looking for candidates they could bring in before the transfer window closes in September.

“Hunt has realised that while he can build with what he has, he needs some experience especially in midfield.

“This is why he had wanted to sign Bernard Parker because he wants someone who can stand the pressure in midfield,” said a source.

Hunt played Parker a s midfielder in their time together at kaizer Chiefs and knows what he could do. But he could not have his wish as Parker was snapped up by TS Galaxy.

“They have identified a few options and top on their list is Mthethwa, that boy from Stellenbosch. I have heard that they have asked about his availability.

“It will be tricky for Steve (Barker) because he seems to also rely on the boy especially after releasing some of his experienced midfielders,” added the source.

Mthethwa has been one of the stand out performers for Stellies since he joined them from Black Leopards in January.

The 28-year-old put on another good shift for Stellies in their unsuccessful MTN8 quarter finals battle against Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend.

The source said other candidates that SuperSport are considering are players from outside the country. But the issue with them is that they might take longer to be ready to play due to the slow process of work permits.