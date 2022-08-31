Stellenbosch winger on verge of European move

Mgosi Squad

Stellenbosch FC’s talented youngster Antonio van Wyk is said to be on a verge of a European move, with the winger having impressed during his trial with Belgian outfit Westerlo FC earlier this year.



ALSO READ: Mthethwa an option as SuperSport look for Mokoena replacement



Van Wyk earned a European trial following his sterling performances for Stellenbosch reserves in the DStv Diski Challenge, where he helped the team clinch the league title for the first time.



The 19-year-old winger was subsequently promoted to the club’s first team and has been getting game.



According to a source, his trial in Belgium was successful, with the club impressed by his talent.



He was due to return to the Belgian side once again some time this season, but, the deal might be with another European club which has been recommended to sign Van Wyk.



The Stellenbosch winger’s suitors have apparently been monitoring the player since his Belgian trial at Westerlo, and they even followed him during the NexGen Cup in England, which Stellies won.



“They really like what they saw from him in Belgium, but we can’t be surprised because we know what he is capable of. We knew that he was meant for greater things since his days at Ubuntu Academy, he is a pure talent and he works very hard to always be a step ahead,” said a source.