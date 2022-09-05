Kaizer Chiefs assessing French striker

Mgosi Squad

Kaizer Chiefs have a French striker training with the team as the technical team want to have a closer look at him.



Phakaaathi understands that the player arrived last week and could be signed if he impresses.



“I am not sure of his name but he is Jean-Paul-something, I forget. He last played in Australia or New Zealand,” said a source.



He also revealed that he was not sure about the player’s availability or whether he was contracted to any team at the moment.



“He was recommended to the club and they agreed to take a closer look at him to see if he might be a good find,” added the source.



Chiefs are still thin up-front even with the latest addition of Caleb Bimenyimana to their arsenal.



The Burundian made his debut for Amakhosi in their goalless draw against AmaZulu FC at the weekend.