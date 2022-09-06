Blom committed to Chiefs despite contract issue

Mgosi Squad

Following Njabulo Blom’s contract saga at Kaizer Chiefs, a close source to the player has revealed that Blom is determined to stay at the club and wants to see his contract negotiations wrapped up so that he can concentrate on his football.



Blom’s agent Rob Moore went on radio last week, with the agent claiming that Chiefs are not willing to give the player a contract that he deserves and that has led to Blom not signing a contract extension with the club.



The news regarding Amakhosi, Moore and Blom got a lot of people talking, especially the Chiefs fans, who went on social media to plead with the club to make sure that the player remains at Naturena for a long time.



Blom, who is a product of Chiefs development, is keen on a longer stay with the club and according to a source, he still wants to achieve a lot of things with the team.



“What was said last week was very disturbing, it is not nice when you are a player and you find yourself in such a situation,” said a source.



“He doesn’t like what is happening and all he wants is to see the negotiations done because he wants to focus on his career. It’s disturbing for him, but he has been trying to take his mind off those things by training and still showing commitment to the club despite everything that has been said and the on-going negotiations.



“He respects Chiefs, he loves the club and he has been there for many years now. He is one of the true success stories of the Chiefs development programme and he wants to continue being at the club. There is still a lot that he wants to achieve and hopes his future lies with Chiefs.”