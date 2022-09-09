Sundowns ready to offload more players

Mgosi Squad

Word reaching the Mgosi Squad is that Mamelodi Sundowns are planning to cut ties with a few players and leading that list are out of favour strikers Gift Motupa and Kermit Erasmus.



The duo have struggled for game time and this is perhaps because of the recurring injuries that have hampered their progress.



Motupa has been at Sundowns since 2020 and has struggled for game time, while Erasmus, who has had more opportunities, just played 32 times for Downs in three seasons.



Motupa is linked with a return to Limpopo as Sekhukhune United are understood to be interested in the player but could not finalise their deal.



With the Premier Soccer League transfer window closing on 22 September, it is unclear if the forward would still join Babina Noko.