11 Jun 2024

Bafana’s Hlongwane in demand in Turkey

Trabzonspor finished third in the Turkish top flight this season.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane - Minnesota United

Bongokuhle Hlongwane is being targeted by Turkish side Trabzonspor, according to reports. Picture: Jeremy Olson/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Bafana Bafana and Minnesota United winger Bongokuhle Hlongwane is being targeted by Turkish top flight club Trabzonspor, according to reports in Turkiye and South Africa.

Hlongwane grabbed a second assist in as many matches on Sunday as Minnesota drew 1-1 at home to Dallas FC.

The 23 year-old former Maritzburg United star may see a move to Turkiye as a chance to reignite his Bafana career, which has stalled of late, with Hlongwane missing out on a place in Hugo Broos’ final squad for the Africa Cup of Nations finals, and for this month’s ongoing Fifa World Cup Group C qualifiers.

Hlongwane has three MLS goals for United this season, to go with his two assists. Trabzonspor finished third in the Turkish top flight this season, and reached the Turkish cup final, where they lost 3-2 to Besiktas.

