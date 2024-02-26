Chippa preparing for life without reported Chiefs target?

Nwabali has kept seven clean sheets in 15 league appearances this season.

Chippa United are already preparing for life without goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, a source at the club has revealed.



ALSO READ: Johnson says sorry to Chiefs fans after Nedbank Cup shock



Chippa secured the signing of goalkeeper Darren Johnson this past weekend, as a way to strengthen their goalkeeping department, with Nwabali expected to leave the Chilli Boys at the end of the DStv Premiership season.



The Nigerian international caught the eyes of many scouts following his impressive display for the Super Eagles at the Caf Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast.



Chippa are said to be ready to sell their star shot-stopper, with European clubs and local teams in the DStv Premiership, including Kaizer Chiefs, said to be also interested in Nwabali.



“Nwabali has done very well at the AFCON and the chairman (Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi) is aware of everyone that is looking to sign him. He represented the club well and put Chippa on the map at the AFCON, that’s what is pleasing for everyone at the club. He will be let go by the end of the season because the chairman and management believe it’s good for players to spread their wings,” said the source.



OPINION: Kaizer Chiefs have made failure a habit



I think once the team got the first offer for Nwabali that’s when the management decided to look for another goalkeeper to fill his spot. They were lucky to get Johnson on a free transfer. It’s a good deal, and what’s nice about it all is that the team is going to benefit a lot from the Nwabali sale. He won’t come cheap and any team that wants him they must know that they will have to pay a lot of money.”



Nwabali has kept seven clean sheets in 15 league appearances this season and has conceded 14 goals.