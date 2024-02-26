Pirates coach Riveiro eager for Champions League return

"We want to at least finish second (on the league table) and play continental football next season,” said the Bucs mentor

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has revealed the team’s goal for this season.

ALSO READ: Johnson says sorry to Chiefs fans after Nedbank Cup shock

Riveiro says the club’s mission is to make sure they finish second on the league table and play in the Caf Champions League next season.



The Buccaneers are currently sitting in fifth place on the log after registering 26 points in 17 matches. They are 13 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who are on 39 points and have only played 15 games.

“Winning every match (is what we want). We don’t (want to ) drop points. We want to at least finish second and play continental football next season,” said the Bucs mentor after his side qualified for the last 16 round of the Nedbank Cup following their 6-0 thrashing of SAFA Regional League side Crystal Lake FC this past weekend.

Riveiro admitted that the club didn’t do well in the first half of the season, and wants his team to do better by winning every match to achieve their goal.

“We have dropped a lot of points already in the first half of the season, so winning is the only thing that is on our minds at the moment,” he added.

Pirates resumed their league campaign by collecting one point against Sundowns two weeks ago after playing to a 1-1 draw with the log leaders.

OPINION: Kaizer Chiefs have made failure a habit

The Buccaneers will next face Polokwane City in a DStv Premiership match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.