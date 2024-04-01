Erasmus faces uncertain future at Pirates

'He hasn't really played much and that is a worry for the club,' a source revealed.

Kermit Erasmus’ time at Orlando Pirates would seem to be running out. Picture: Backpagepix

The future of Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus hangs in the balance with his contract coming to an end this season.

The experienced attacker who rejoined the Buccaneers on a two-year deal in 2022 has only made six DStv Premiership appearances this season.

Injuries have limited his time on the pitch, with his last game coming in a league encounter against Richards Bay last November. According to information reaching Phakaaathi, the club haven’t yet indicated if they plan to open contract extension talks.

‘Not short of options’

“Kermit is respected at the club because of his experience and quality, but he hasn’t really played much and that is a worry for the club,” a source revealed.

“The club is undecided on whether or not to offer him a new deal because of injuries. There’s still time for him to turn things around if he overcomes his injuries before the season ends.

“(Tshegofatso) Mabasa is back now and he’s scoring so they are not short of options. They also have Evidence Makgopa and Zakhele Lepasa upfront.”

The 33-year-old’s only goal of the campaign came in the 2-0 win over Spurs in the Carling Black Label Knockout last October.