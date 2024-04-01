Pirates’ Mabasa has mixed feelings after scoring in Sekhukhune loss

'It is a bittersweet feeling,' Mabasa told Pirates media after he match.

Tshegofatso Mabasa got his first Orlando Pirates DStv Premiership goal of the season on Saturday, but wasn’t in too much of a mood to celebrate as his side went down 2-1 to Sekhukhune United.

“I thought it was a great game of football from our side, with the amount of opportunities we got, we were just unfortunate we only managed to bury one.

“If we continue like this people will see what we are about as a team. We will continue to strive. I know today it didn’t happen, that is football, it was one of those games.”

The result was a blow to Pirates’ ambitions of finishing second in the DStv Premiership table and qualifying for next season’s Caf Champions League.

But they are only two points behind second-placed Stellenbosch and have little time to ponder Saturday’s result, with a Soweto derby against Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium to come on Wednesday.

‘It is back to work’

“There is not time to lick our wounds. It is back to work again, we will continue to give our all and hopefully we can rectify our mistake and get all three points on Wednesday …. we will be ready for Swallows,” added Mabasa, who spent the first half of the season on loan at the Birds, scoring six league goals.

Musa Nyatama’s Swallows are coming off a vital 1-0 win at Cape Town Spurs on Sunday, a result that eased the Birds’ relegation concerns. Former Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango got the only goal of the match for Swallows.