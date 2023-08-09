Royal AM remain reluctant to pay former Chiefs striker Nurkovic despite court order

By Mgosi Squad

It seems that the issue of Samir Nurkovic’s payment by Royal AM is far from over as it appears that they are not actually willing to pay up.

Royal AM were ordered by the world’s football governing body, Fifa, to pay the striker a sum believed to be around R12 million.

This was after Royal AM were found guilty of misconduct, when they fired Nurkovic just three months after signing him.

Even after Fifa’s order, Royal AM refused to pay him.

It was then that they were severely fined and banned from signing players until they pay.

But the Pietermaritzburg-based club, owned by famous Durban businesswoman and socialite, Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize decided to take the matter forward.

They complained that Fifa had only listened to Nurkovic’s side in this matter, ignoring their side.

Royal AM took the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) hoping for the Fifa ruling to be overturned.

But this court also rejected Royal AM, saying that Fifa’s decision was appropriate and that the team must do what they were ordered to do.

It was then reported that MaMkhize was willing to pay, and get on with strengthening her team with new signings. But it has now reached Mgosi Squad’s ears that Nurkovic will be lucky if he gets this money because the club’s taking the fight further.

“MaMkhize says they won’t pay him…On the contrary, she says she will keep fighting so that she doesn’t pay Samir Nurkovic,” said a source.

“The thing they are fighting now is that the player did not tell the truth about the injury he was carrying when they signed him, because it turns out that it is not curable.”