Sundowns’ Seabi looks set for Chippa loan

Sammy Seabi might be on his way back to Chippa United on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns. It was widely reported that Magesi FC wanted to bring in the experienced midfielder ahead of their maiden season in South African topflight football.

After making a few calls, Mgosi squad was reliably informed that Seabi won’t be heading back to the Limpopo province. The newcomers in the Betway Premiership are looking at other options to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

The 29-year-old has failed to break into the star-studded Sundowns team after joining from Polokwane City in 2019. He has previously been sent on loan at Moroka Swallows, Chippa and Sekhukhune United.

The tall midfielder had his one-year option on his contract exercised by Sundowns but it looks like he will be shipped out to the Gqeberha-based outfit for him to get regular game time.

‘He’s still a good player’

“I read in the media that Magesi were interested in him but that’s not true. I can tell you that Magesi are looking at other players and Sammy is not one of them,” our source confirmed.

“If Chippa and Sundowns come to an agreement then he will go back there again. He’s still a good player and we saw that when he was loaned to Sekhukhune United.”