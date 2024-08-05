Mokwena offers insight into Wydad tenure

"We have certain objectives every week," says the former Sundowns coach.

Rulani Mokwena provides insight into his first two weeks in training as the head coach of Wydad Casablanca.

Mokwena was appointed as the Wydad coach last month after his exit from Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of last season where he had successfully defended the league title.

“We are in the second week of our five-week programme. We are quietly going about our business and trying to put together a strong competitive squad,” said Mokwena in a video posted by Wydad.



ALSO READ: Zwane believes Sundowns will adjust well to post-Rulani era

“I have to give a lot of compliments to the work that has been done behind the scenes by everybody involved in recruiting and bringing in the players, including the technical team. They are doing incredible work.

“And of course, I have to give a huge credit to the board, the president of the club, and senior management for acquiring some of the players. This puts us coming into the second week in better shape than we were in the beginning,” he added.

Mokwena wants to make Wydad fans happy

The former Chippa United and Orlando Pirates coach admits that there’s still a lot of work to be done in order to get the players to understand his philosophy and playing style.

“But we still have a lot of work to do. We have to push ourselves to try to get ourselves into good condition. We have certain objectives every week, and we are moving into what would be competitive, where we play a lot of friendly games.

“This will help us to try to get the condition, the personality and the methodology going. And that’s not easy because we have to try to change the personality of the team and try to induct the new players into what we believe would be our way of playing that would bring us a lot of success.

“Also, to make the supporters happy. We just have to continue to focus on that slowly but surely over the next few weeks and get ourselves in good shape.”



ALSO READ: Why Mayo chose CR Belouizdad over Chiefs and Sundowns

Meanwhile, Wydad have announced the signing of left-back Zakaria Nassik, who joins the club from MAS Fes.

He becomes Wydad’s eighth signing of the current transfer period as Mokwena tries to build a formidable side that will challenge for honours this coming season.