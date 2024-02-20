Mokwena reveals Broos apology after public spat

'Fortunately coach Broos did apologise and explained what happened,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has seemingly buried the hatchet with Hugo Broos after a series of conflicts between the two coaches.



The motormouth Broos has often ruffled a few feathers since he took over Bafana Bafana’s coaching position three years ago.



According to an article carried by a Belgian media outlet before the Africa Cup of Nations, Broos allegedly said that Mokwena ”pretends to be God”.



The 37-year-old coach said he addressed the issue with Broos, who led South Africa to a bronze medal at the AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire.



“I’m one person that moves on quickly but I address issues straight and I don’t go to the media and create a mudslinging (contest),” Mokwena revealed.



“Fortunately coach Broos did apologise and explained what happened and after the conversation we had on the phone before the AFCON, for me it (the issue) was done.”

Galaxy fight

Broos is not the only one that has had a public feud with the Sundowns coach. His counterpart at TS Galaxy Sead Ramovic accused Mokwena of lacking respect for his team after they dumped the Brazilians out of the Carling Knockout last year.

“I think my biggest problem is that I don’t discuss a lot of these things that are said by my colleagues in the media. You’re all familiar with some of the things that my colleague at TS Galaxy said. I picked up the phone and I called him where I raised my displeasure,” he said.



“What was said in those conversations is not for the public. If they feel that they have to disclose those conversations, it’s what they feel like but I’m not that type of person. I will not be dragged into those types of situations.

“At first, I respect my family and I was raised in a particular way. When I sit in a public platform and speak to the media, I must also understand that I don’t only represent myself but I represent my family, the upbringing and the education that they gave me.

“I also represent the club and it’s a club that has high moral standards so it’s important that when you have respect not only for yourself but for people who raised you and people that look after you, then you have to behave in a certain manner and I don’t want to go into that space.”