Mokwena still wants Zungu at Wydad

'At the moment it is a huge possibility (that he comes),' said Mokwena on Thursday

Wydad Casablanca head coach Rulani Mokwena has repeated his desire to bring midfielder Bongani Zungu to the Moroccan giants.

Mokwena was coy, meanwhile, on whether Wydad were interested in Bafana star Percy Tau, but did admit he is looking to strengthen his attacking options.

Zungu, now 31, is a free agent after leaving Sundowns at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, where he played under Mokwena.

“At the moment it is a huge possibility (that he comes),” said Mokwena on Thursday, in an interview with the South African Football Journalists Association.

“I am a huge Bongani Zungu fan … he is an irresistible human being, we just have to see. It is a bit more complicated than people think but … it is something I can say we are considering big time.”

Tau silence

While Mokwena was prepared to discuss Zungu as he is unattached, he did not respond to a similar question about whether he is intersted in signing Tau.

Wydad have been reported to have taken an interest in the Al Ahly attacker, who is rumoured to have fallen out with Ahly’s Swiss head coach Marcel Koller.

When asked where he felt Wydad needed to strengthen ahead of the coming season, however, Mokwena responded – “Most of the focus for the next few days and weeks will be on trying to strengthen the offensive line within the team.”