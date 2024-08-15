Jele backs Orlando Pirates to win the league title

“I think Pirates is capable of taking the league this season,” Jele said.

Happy Jele has picked Orlando Pirates as the team that will win the Betway Premiership title this season.

Pirates finished the season in second place behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns last season and it was the second consecutive season they had done so.

Having watched them beat SuperSport United 3-1 in the MTN8 quarterfinals last weekend, Jele feels that the Buccaneers have improved this season.



Speaking to the Arena Sports Show, Jele believes Pirates’ new signings will help the team to stop Sundowns’ dominance in the league.



“I was so impressed with the way they played in the first game of the season and the pre-season in Spain, I have been watching their games.



“There’s a little bit of change and improvements from last season at Pirates. They have got a couple of players that they have signed which are good players and will help the team,” added the former Pirates skipper.

Jele also feels that Cape Town City, SuperSport United, and Stellenbosch FC will once again be among the competitors for the league title this season.



“To be honest, it’s going to be a different season,” Jele said.



“I’m looking at Cape Town City and the way they played. I’m looking at SuperSport, the way they played against Pirates, and they are going to be a dangerous team.



“Stellies have been developing in these previous seasons and are consistent about the results,” he said.



Sundowns are still with a chance

Jele, however, does not rule out the possibility of Sundowns clinching their eighth consecutive league title, even though there have been changes in their technical team, with Rulani Mokwena leaving the team and Manqoba Mngqithi taking over as the new head coach.



“Sundowns, yes they have had a change of coaches but the players are still there. It’s the same players and we can’t judge them now and say they won’t win the league but obviously, we want the change.



“The change needs to happen, it’s been a while since Sundowns have dominated the league.”