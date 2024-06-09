Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

9 Jun 2024

02:35 pm

Mosimane will not put Chiefs under pressure over head coach job

'Chiefs are a big club, a big institution, everywhere I go, everyone asks me about it,' Mosimane told SABC Sport.

Pitso Mosimane - Kaizer Chiefs

Pitso Mosimane says it is up to Chiefs who they decide to appoint as their new he: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Pitso Mosimane says he is not going to use the constant speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs job to tout himself for the position.

Chiefs are looking for a new head coach to take them into the 2023/24 campaign and Mosimane, probably South Africa’s most successful club coach, is a free agent after his contract at Saudi Pro League side Abha FC ended.

Al Abha were relegated and Mosimane has now returned to South Africa.

“Chiefs are a big club, a big institution, everywhere I go, everyone asks me about it,” Mosimane told SABC Sport.

“But I am focused, I am not going to use that to put Chiefs under stress.

“We don’t know what is happenning, they know … they have to tick the boxes they think should be ticked. Why only me? There are other coaches who want that position. Chiefs are a big club.”

Chiefs targets?

Chiefs have been linked to an assortment of head coaches in recent times, as they battle to get back to the top of the South African game. Amakhosi finished tenth at the end of last season under interim head coach Cavin Johnson, their worst ever finish in the Premier Soccer League era.

They have also not won a single piece of official PSL silverware in nine consecutive seasons.

Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi, Portuguese coach Alexandre Santos, and Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi have all been names said to be on Chiefs’ radar.

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Pitso Mosimane

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding No need to worry: Eskom calms fears of load shedding amid cold snap
Elections Gayton McKenzie pledges to donate 100 percent of R1.27m annual MP salary
Local News Community Chat: Do you spend the weekend giving back to the community?
Elections ‘We can’t share power with the enemy’ − Malema rejects ANC coalition plans
News SAPS bomb squad called to investigate security threat on FlySafair flight

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES