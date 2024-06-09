Mosimane will not put Chiefs under pressure over head coach job

'Chiefs are a big club, a big institution, everywhere I go, everyone asks me about it,' Mosimane told SABC Sport.

Pitso Mosimane says it is up to Chiefs who they decide to appoint as their new he: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Pitso Mosimane says he is not going to use the constant speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs job to tout himself for the position.

Chiefs are looking for a new head coach to take them into the 2023/24 campaign and Mosimane, probably South Africa’s most successful club coach, is a free agent after his contract at Saudi Pro League side Abha FC ended.

Al Abha were relegated and Mosimane has now returned to South Africa.

“But I am focused, I am not going to use that to put Chiefs under stress.

“We don’t know what is happenning, they know … they have to tick the boxes they think should be ticked. Why only me? There are other coaches who want that position. Chiefs are a big club.”

Chiefs targets?

Chiefs have been linked to an assortment of head coaches in recent times, as they battle to get back to the top of the South African game. Amakhosi finished tenth at the end of last season under interim head coach Cavin Johnson, their worst ever finish in the Premier Soccer League era.

They have also not won a single piece of official PSL silverware in nine consecutive seasons.

Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi, Portuguese coach Alexandre Santos, and Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi have all been names said to be on Chiefs’ radar.