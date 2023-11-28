Mosimane says he’s not short of suitors for new head coach role

'There is interest now in different spaces,' said the former Bafana head coach.

Pitso Mosimane says he has offers as far afield as North America and Oceania. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Pitso Mosimane says he has made no firm decision on his future yet, but that he has plenty of offers to return to coaching from all over the globe.

The former Mamelodi Sundows and Al Ahly head coach is back in South Africa after a spell with Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda, who he left earlier this month after less than five months in charge.

That followed a season at Saudi side Al-Ahli Jeddah, who he led to promotion but who did not continue with him in the newly cash-flush Saudi Premier League.

Mosimane is almost always linked with top jobs back home like Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, but was non-committal on whether he will stay in South Africa.

“You might have a vision, saying you want to go there, but you must understand there are already coaches employed in those areas,” said ‘Jingles’, in an interview on Monday with the South African Football Journalists Association.

“You need to know what the team is like, what they want, what they expect, and then you stat to say, is it in an interesting, good project?

‘It’s not (all) up to me’

“There is interest now in different spaces, in Asia, in Oceania, in the Gulf States, even in North America. Also in Eastern Europe, we have had a conversation.

“It is (also) important for me to respect those people inside my office. I have generals around me, if there is any movement, there is a bigger discussion. I am the head but I am not the only guy who decides to go. I have people around who help me … it is not (all) up to me.”

Mosimane did hint he is only likely to take up a role from early next year.

“It must be a big emergency for me to cancel my holiday and spend Christmas away from home.”