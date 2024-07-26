Nabi pleads for patience despite ‘unacceptable’ Chiefs trophy drought

'Not having a title in a long time, that is what made me challenge myself to come here, the need to put the club back where it wants to be,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Nasreddine Nabi gave his first press conference as Kaizer Chiefs head coach at Naturena on Friday. Picture: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs’ new head coach Nasreddine Nabi says it is ‘unacceptable’ that Amakhosi have not won a single trophy in nine seasons, but has also asked for time to get the Soweto giants back to the top of the South African game.

The Tunisian gave his first press conference at Naturena on Friday, with Chiefs preparing for Sunday’s pre-season Toyota Cup, where they will take on Tanzania’s Young Africans at the Free State Stadium.

A good crowd is expected in Bloemfontein, with 30 000 tickets already sold by Friday morning.

Nabi faces a tough task to get Chiefs competing for trophies again, especially in the league – they finished last season in 10th place, 37 points behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Looking at the name Kaizer Chiefs, and how big the club is in Africa, it is unacceptable for the club not to have had a title in nine years,” said Nabi, speaking his native French throughout the presser.

“Especially as the club has the biggest fans (in South Africa), and is the biggest brand in South Africa, even in Africa.

“The place of where the club is supposed to be … where it has been and how big the club is, especially not having a title in a long time, that is what made me challenge myself to come here, the need to put the club back where it wants to be.”

A note of caution

Nabi sounded a note of caution, however, to fans expecting immediate success.

“We need a very real strategy, we need to be honest with ourselves and our supporters,” said Nabi.

“We have to go forward without any emotions, and with a lot of realism.

“When we have analysed what we have, and put a strategy together of how to drive the club forward … then we should get somewhere.

“I do not want to be making promises or making declarations. I won’t just be a populist, making fans hear what they want,” he added.

“I know fans are tired of projects and strategies, and everyone that comes promises things. But we are here to build a strong team that will fight throughout the year.

“I am not making excuses … we will fight in every game for the three points.”