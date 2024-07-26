Mamelodi Sundowns announce fourth signing

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of Asekho Tiwani as they continue to bolster their squad ahead of the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season.



The 19-year-old left-back joins the Brazilians from Sekhukhune United on a multi-year deal.

He becomes the Brazilians fourth signing of the current transfer period following the addition of Kegan Johannes from neighbours SuperSport United, Brazilian Arthur de Oliveira Sales from Belgium Pro League outfit Lommel SK and Kobamelo Kodisang from Moreirense of Portugal.

“Mamelodi Sundowns are delighted to announce the acquisition of young defender Asekho Tiwani, who joins the club on a multi-year deal,” read a statement from Sundowns.

“The 19 year-old defender has made a name for himself in the Premier Soccer League at his former club, with his highlights including a Goal of the Season nominated strike in the 2023/24 season.

“The versatile Tiwani is the latest addition to The Brazilians’ squad ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 campaign & will now focus on joining his teammates in gearing up for the season.”

A dream come true

The young defender has described the move to the league champions as a dream come true.



“I think it’s a dream that any youngster wishes to come across. To play for a big team like Mamelodi Sundowns. To this day, I still don’t believe that they’ve been such a massive change in my life.

“I have a responsibility now of not playing for myself, but for where I come from and the people that brought me up,” commented Tiwani.