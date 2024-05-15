Nwabali’s ‘childhood dream was to play for Kaizer Chiefs’

'In the beginning of this season he wanted to play for Kaizer Chiefs,' said Chippa goalkeeper coach Sean Louw.

Stanley Nwabali’s boyhood dream has always been to play for Kaizer Chiefs, according to his goalkeeper coach at Chippa United. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Chippa United and Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali’s ‘dream’ has always been to play for Kaizer Chiefs, according to a teammate at the Chilli Boyz.

Nwabali has long-been linked with a move to Amakhosi, though a move abroad seems more likely following the 27 year-old’s stellar performances in helping Nigeria all the way to the Africa Cup of Nations final.

It does seem like joining Chiefs would give Nwabali a chance to play for his boyhood heroes, however.

“Between you and me his childhood dream was to always play for Kaizer Chiefs, but even me, my childhood dream was to play for Kaizer Chiefs, I don’t blame him,” Chippa goalkeeper coach Sean Louw told SABC Sport.

“In the beginning of this season he wanted to play for Kaizer Chiefs, but I said to him before you speak to Kaizer Chiefs, first go to Afcon because you will win the Afcon and you will be worth so much more than (you would be) at Kaizer Chiefs with all due respect.”

Nwabali has been linked with moves to English Championship side QPR and Saudi Pro League team Al Ettifaq, after he conceded just four goals in seven matches at the Afcon, and was the hero in the semifinal penalty shootout against Bafana Bafana.

“I would love for him to join Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia, and I can give many reasons why, number one – it’s Arab money and number two you are coached by the legend of the game who is willing to understand how the game is being played now,” added Louw.