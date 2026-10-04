Pirates have asked the High Court to preserve funds linked to certain financial transactions while those transactions are investigated.

Orlando Pirates break silence on R20 million fraud case involving former finance manager Darryl Joselowsky.

This comes after reports emerged that Pirates are seeking to freeze four bank accounts associated with Joselowsky, which hold a combined balance of R20.2 million.

In a statement, the Buccaneers revealed that they had asked the High Court to preserve funds linked to certain financial transactions while those transactions are investigated.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is aware of media reports concerning a court application brought by the Club,” read the club statement.





“The Club has asked the High Court to preserve funds linked to certain financial transactions while those transactions are investigated. This is a precautionary step to protect the Club’s funds during the process.



“The application is not a finding of wrongdoing and should not be interpreted as one. The individual concerned is cooperating, and the Club is committed to a fair process for everyone involved.



“Our supporters, partners and sponsors can be assured that the Club’s day-to-day operations and commitments continue as normal. Our focus remains on the team and the season ahead.

As the matter is before the court, it would not be appropriate for the Club to comment further at this stage. We will provide updates when we are able to do so.”

Meanwhile, Pirates have announced that tickets for next Saturday’s MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns have been sold out.

“Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will contest the MTN8 final in front of a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium after tickets to the highly anticipated encounter were sold out on Friday,” read the club statement.



“A full house will be there to witness the first domestic cup final, following a frantic rush for seats. All available tickets were snapped up within hours of being on sale, reflecting the magnitude of the occasion.

“This means that no valid tickets are available for sale online, and none will be sold at the venue or at any physical outlets. Supporters can only acquire tickets through digital transfers performed online through OpenTickets.



“Those who missed out on securing their seats can also catch the action in the comfort of their own homes with SuperSport PSL and SABC 1 providing live broadcasts while Orlando Pirates.”