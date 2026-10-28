Ouaddou slams ‘selfish’ Pirates stars after Milford win

"I think I will only retain this victory because I was not happy about how we played," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was not pleased with his team’s performance despite their 3-0 win over Milford FC in the Carling Knockout last 16 on Tuesday evening.

Tshepang Moremi’s brace and a strike from Thapelo Mokobodi earned Pirates a spot in the quarterfinals.

‘We need to wake up’

“I think the only positive point is the win,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV after the game.

“I think I will only retain this victory because I was not happy about how we played. We didn’t have the control. But we had a lot of possession. We were selfish; many players were. Instead of giving the ball to a teammate to score, and they are not in a bad position, they shoot.

“A lot of wrong decision-making. The positive point is these three goals and a clean sheet, but to be honest if we want to dream bigger when I say dream bigger, is to win the Betway, win the Champions League.

“But if we continue like that, we are going to win nothing, and we have to be honest. I was not happy about the game. The positive point we go to the next stage, but there are a lot of players they need to really to wake up.”

Ouaddou unhappy with impact players

Ouaddou added that it was unacceptable that Milford, at some point in the game, had more possession than Pirates in their own backyard.

“I think I have to check the data, stats, but they cannot have more possession than you here, even if we played three days before a game, maybe a lack of freshness, but we rotate the team, and I think when we’re playing for such a big club, Pirates,” commented Ouaddou.

Ouaddou was also not pleased with the impact of his substitutes on the game and said they must wake up before Saturday’s Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium.

“We need to wake up, I’m not here to nice people, when we’re playing for such big brand and when we are ambitious to play in the continent, we need to wake up and people need to wake up when we sign the contract for Pirates. We need to give; we need to play another level, to be honest,” Ouaddou said.

“This is the high level: when you have the pretension to play the high-level football, you need to be ready every three days in the mind, physically, and you need to deliver, especially the impact players that are making this rotation. I’m expecting a lot from the impact player,” concluded Ouaddou.