Pirates and Sundowns avoid each other in MTN8 semifinal draw

The semifinal draw was made at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Defending champions Orlando Pirates will face Cape Town City in the semifinals of the MTN8, while Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Stellenbosch FC.



The semifinal draw was made at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday following the quarterfinal clash between Sundowns and Polokwane City, which Sundowns won 1-0 courtesy of an own goal by Thabang Matuludi.



The Buccaneers reached this stage of the competition after beating SuperSport United 3-1 at home in Orlando last week.



City reached the last four after edging Sekhukhune United in Cape Town on Saturday, with Darwin Gonzalez scoring the winner for Eric Tinkler’s side.



Stellies beat a 10-man TS Galaxy last week to also book themselves a place in the semifinals.



The semifinals are expected to take place next weekend.