Zwane and Mokoena extend Sundowns stay

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that captain Themba Zwane and midfielder Teboho Mokoena have signed new extension to their contract.



The 34-year-old’s Zwane’s contract with the league champions ended last month, but the club have retained him for the 2024/25 season



“We are delighted to announce that our captain Themba Zwane has signed a 1-year extension with The Brazilians,” the club announced.



Meanwhile, the Brazilians have ended speculation surrounding Mokoena’s future by announcing that the Bafana Bafana star has also extended his stay at the club.



Reports had emerged suggesting that Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Premier League side Bournemouth were looking to lure Mokoena away from Sundowns for the new season.



However, any dreams of the midfielder departing Chloorkop have been dashed, as the midfielder is now set to stay with the club for the next five years.



“We are delighted to confirm that midfielder Teboho Mokoena has signed a contract extension until 2⃣0⃣2⃣9⃣,” read a tweet from Sundowns.