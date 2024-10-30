Pirates coach Riveiro hails Makhaula after TS Galaxy win

Man of the Match Makhehlene Makhaula during the Betway Premiership match between TS Galaxy and Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday. Photo: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Jose Riveiro praised midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula after Orlando Pirates’ 2-0 win over TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.

Their sixth victory in as many matches moved Pirates to 18 points, six points ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns who play Cape Town City tonight.

After the game, Riveiro was full of praise for Makhaula, who picked up the Man-of-the-Match award.



“It means a lot because we’re used to giving individual awards to players that shine in the last metres of the game and not the ones that are shining in the first metres of the game and he’s one example in any possible means as a professional,” Riveiro told SuperSport TV.

“Makhaula’s reward also belongs to those who are working hard to keep a clean sheet.



“Like today, our centre-backs usually don’t get the recognition they deserve. I’m so happy for him because he’s a very important player for us.”

With games coming thick and fast, the Pirates injury list continues to grow with Thabiso Monyane becoming the latest player to join it.

Monyane, who had started at right back in place of Deano van Rooyen, was also substituted in the second half after suffering an injury.

“Today was a game that was played in a high tempo from the first minute with a lot of duel contact and it’s normal to suffer these types of knocks when you try to be first and hopefully it’s not going to be something serious,” responded Riveiro when asked about the growing injury list at Pirates.



Having been knocked out by Magesi, Pirates are not in action this coming weekend as the Carling Knockout takes centre stage.

They will next face Richards Bay FC at home in the league next Tuesday.