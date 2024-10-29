Castillo out for ‘four to five months’ as Chiefs prepare for Magesi match-up

'The serious injury occurred in the first half, as a result of a vicious tackle on him inside the opponents’ 18-yard box,' said Chiefs in a statement on their official website.

Kaizer Chiefs will be without Venezuelan midfielder Edson Castillo for several months, after he fractured his leg in the 1-0 Betway Premiership loss to SuperSport United on Saturday.

Chiefs are clearly furious about the challenge from SuperSport defender Bilal Baloyi that led to the injury. Referee Christophe Kistoor deemed it not to be a foul (it would have been a penalty to Chiefs). Amakhosi head coach Nasreddine Nabi was booked for his complaints.

Chiefs’ Castillo has a fractured fibula

“It is with great dismay that we announce that Edson Castillo will be sidelined for a period of four to five months due to a fractured fibula sustained … against SuperSport United on Saturday evening in Polokwane,” read a statement on the official Chiefs website.

“In the aftermath of the tackle, our head coach, Nasreddine Nabi expressed his concern for player safety. (He) was subsequently issued with a yellow card for his impassioned plea to the officials to prioritise the protection of the players.”

The Chiefs head coach now has one less midfielder to call on for some time, starting with Wednesday’s Betway Premiership clash with Magesi FC.

It will be the third game in a row that Chiefs have played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. They played SuperSport there in both the Carling Knockout and the Premiership.

Clinton Larsen’s Magesi have already shown that they are here to compete this season. Magesi took down Orlando Pirates in the shock result of the Carling Knockout last 16.

After a slow start to the season, losing their first two league games, the newly-promoted Limpopo side are now unbeaten in four matches in all competitions.

Who will replace Castillo?

Chiefs, meanwhile, need to bounce back from that loss to Matsatsantsa. That was he first real setback in the campaign for Nabi and his side. The Chiefs coach is likely to choose between club captain Yusuf Maart and Njabulo Blom as a replacement for Castillo.

It was Maart who came on for the Venezuelan just 23 minutes into Saturday’s game in Polokwane.

Chiefs will also be without Angolan central defender Inacio Miguel. Miguel is suspended after picking up a fourth yellow card of the season against SuperSport. Aside from the yellow cards, Miguel has impressed in his first few games for Chiefs.

Given Msimango looks the man most likely to partner Rushwin Dortley in central defence against Magesi.