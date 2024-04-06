Pirates’ Mabasa lost for words after first professional hat-trick

'People will begin to notice what Pirates are about,' said the Buccaneers striker.

Tshegofatso Mabasa spreads his arms wide after scoring for Orlando Pirates against Golden Arrows. Picture: Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa was left speechless after grabbing his first ever hat-trick as the Buccaneers hammered Golden Arrows 7-1 in the DStv Premiership at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Jose Riveiro’s side ran riot in a return to form as they picked up a first win in three games, moving back to third in the table.

“I don’t have enough words to describe how I am feeling, and (to describe) the game we managed to display for the people here,” Mabasa told SuperSport TV.

The 27 year-old has now scored seven times in eight matches since the Buccaneers recalled him in January from a loan spell at Moroka Swallows.

‘It is crazy’

“We had to fix the displays in our last two matches,” added Mabasa, who also scored this week in a 2-1 loss to Sekhukhune.

“We deserved the points but never took our chances. Today we took our chances. It is crazy, this is a talented team, and if we beliefve in the abilities we have an listen to the coaches’ instructions we can go very far.

“People will begin to notice what Pirates are about.”

Mabasa also explained his goal celebration, spreading his arms wide in front of the fans.

“It is just for people to know that I am back home and I am here to score goals, it is exactly what I want to do. The match ball means three goals and I am very happy.”